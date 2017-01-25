Tuukka Rask Stops Mike Green In Bruins’ 4-3 Overtime Win Vs. Red Wings

Share this:

The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The win halted the B’s four-game losing streak, and the 23 saves made by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask were a key part of the victory. Of Rask’s 23 saves, none were bigger than this third-period stop on Red Wings defenseman Mike Green.

Hear NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley break it down in the DCU Save of the Day above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images