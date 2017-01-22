Twitter Erupts After Julio Jones’ Incredible 73-Yard TD For Falcons Vs. Packers

Share this:

Turns out Julio Jones’ foot is just fine, thank you.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was listed as questionable with a foot injury for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, but he still suited up at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons are glad he did, because Jones put up a dominant performance for the ages.

After hauling in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan at the end of the first half, the All-Pro wideout kicked off the second half with a bang.

And that might be an understatement.

JULIO JONES IS A BEAST. 73 yards all the way to the house! 😱 #GBvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/Iau1EnDgVJ — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2017

Just over a minute into the third quarter, Jones caught a crossing route from Ryan and rumbled all the way to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown, dispatching Packers cornerback Damarious Randall with a mean stiff arm in the process.

Jones’ beastly TD gave Atlanta a 31-point lead, continuing its shocking rout of a Green Bay team that hadn’t lost since Nov. 20. The 27-year-old set an impressive record by the third quarter.

Julio Jones is the first player in the Super Bowl Era with 150 receiving yards & 2 TD in multiple conference championship games (also 2012) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2017

Jones’ heroics also sent Twitter into a frenzy, as several current and former NFL players weighed in on the receiver’s epic day.

That dude an Animal* Julio👏🏽 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 22, 2017

Ppl that GROWN ASS MAN JULIO JONES is the best WR in FB. Anyone have prob with that tell them to call me. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 22, 2017

Anyone watching Jones torch the Packers would have a hard time arguing with Shannon Sharpe’s take.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images