Twitter Goes In On Chargers’ New Logo After Team Plans Move To L.A.

The San Diego Chargers are no more as of Thursday, with the team announcing its plan to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. So, that means the Bolts needed to do some rebranding and make a new logo.

And so far, that’s not going over very well.

The NFL tweeted out a photo of the Chargers’ new logo, which the team also made its Twitter avatar already, and people have noticed that it’s not very original.

And when Twitter doesn’t like something, it doesn’t take long for everyone to start roasting the heck out of it.

Chargers reveal arduous design process behind new logo pic.twitter.com/8Tz6OmMHZ6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2017

This looks like the logo of a fake football team from an 80s buddy cop movie where the hero cop's wife is in the stands where there's a bomb https://t.co/wF7pgVpFzw — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) January 12, 2017

Wow cool it looks like the @Dodgers have released a new logo too pic.twitter.com/3Y6gptzXxB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 12, 2017

The Chargers should have just typed "LA" into Wingdings and used that as their logo pic.twitter.com/l01q7zPU9j — Patrick Dubuque (@euqubud) January 12, 2017

The Chargers' new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there's a football game but the movie isn't about football. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017

Exclusive look at the other logo LA @Chargers were considering pic.twitter.com/xABETDzqpm — Chris Hassel (@hasselESPN) January 12, 2017

But regardless of what anyone thinks of the logo, we can all admit that the Tampa Bay Lightning had the best tweet of them all.

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

Yeah, they went there.