Twitter Goes In On Chargers’ New Logo After Team Plans Move To L.A.

The San Diego Chargers are no more as of Thursday, with the team announcing its plan to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. So, that means the Bolts needed to do some rebranding and make a new logo.
And so far, that’s not going over very well.
The NFL tweeted out a photo of the Chargers’ new logo, which the team also made its Twitter avatar already, and people have noticed that it’s not very original.
And when Twitter doesn’t like something, it doesn’t take long for everyone to start roasting the heck out of it.
But regardless of what anyone thinks of the logo, we can all admit that the Tampa Bay Lightning had the best tweet of them all.
Yeah, they went there.
