Ty Law, LaDainian Tomlinson Among 2017 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

Share this:

Tweet







A New England Patriots legend is one step closer to Canton, Ohio.

Former cornerback Ty Law was among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists announced Tuesday on NFL Network.

BREAKING NEWS: Class of 2017 Modern-Era Finalists announced! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/FQJnt7KVHM — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 4, 2017

2x All Pro.

5x Pro Bowler.

2x SB Champion w/ the @Patriots. Ty Law is a #PFHOF17 Finalist! pic.twitter.com/73V3KHLgBX — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 4, 2017

Law, a first-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, had 53 interceptions during a remarkable 15-year career with the Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. He played a crucial role in helping New England win the Super Bowl in 2001 and 2003.

Among the other finalists are LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive end Jason Taylor, quarterback Kurt Warner, wide receiver Terrell Owens and safeties Brian Dawkins and John Lynch. Senior finalist Kenny Easley (a former Seattle Seahawks safety) and contributor finalists Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys owner) and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue also are under consideration for the Class of 2017.

The 2017 inductees will be decided by a selection committee, which will meet Feb. 4.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images