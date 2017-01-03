Tyreek Hill’s Punt-Return Touchdown Sunday Cost Vikings’ Player $100,000

Share this:

Tyreek Hill has been a nightmare for opposing defenses this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver had 12 touchdowns during the regular season of multiple varieties, including six via reception, three on the ground, two on punt returns and one kickoff return.

On Sunday, Hill became a personal nightmare for Minnesota Vikings defensive back Marcus Sherels as he cost him a $100,000 bonus.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Sherels has an annual contract incentive that pays him an extra $100,000 if he leads the league in punt return average. He was doing just that heading into the last week of the regular season, and then Tyreek Hill happened.

Hill’s 95-yard dash bumped his punt return average up to 15.2, moving him ahead of Sherel’s 13.9 mark that had previously been leading the league.

For Sherels, narrowly losing out on $100,000 is a pretty tough way to ring in the new year.

