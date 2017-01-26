UFC 210 Card: Daniel Cormier Vs. Anthony Johnson Rematch Announced

Share this:

Fans who wanted to see a Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson rematch will get their wish at UFC 210.

UFC announced the light heavyweight championship fight Wednesday night as the headliner to UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8.

Cormier and Johnson last squared off at UFC 187 in May, 2015. Cormier won via submission in Round 3, and he later successfully defended his light heavyweight belt with a split decision against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192 in Oct., 2015.

His last fight was a victory over Anderson Silva at UFC 200 last summer.

Johnson is 3-0 since losing to Cormier, with his most recent win coming at UFC 202 over Glover Teixeira.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images