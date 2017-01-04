USA Wins Thrilling Shootout Over Russia To Reach World Junior Gold Medal Game

Share this:

There’s not many better feelings for United States hockey than sending Russia home from an international tournament.

That’s what happened Wednesday when Team USA defeated Russia in a shootout for a 4-3 semifinal win to advance to the gold medal game of the 2017 World Junior Championships in Toronto.

Troy Terry scored the winning goal in the shootout.

Troy Terry beats Russia with his third goal in the shootout. USA advances to gold medal game pic.twitter.com/m6XBLHIk9y — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2017

His goal kicked off a celebration.

a pile of happy American kids pic.twitter.com/070wHT1bNB — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 4, 2017

The United States will play the winner of the Canada-Sweden semifinal for the gold medal on Thursday. Team USA last won this tournament in 2013.

