USA Wins Thrilling Shootout Over Russia To Reach World Junior Gold Medal Game

There’s not many better feelings for United States hockey than sending Russia home from an international tournament.
That’s what happened Wednesday when Team USA defeated Russia in a shootout for a 4-3 semifinal win to advance to the gold medal game of the 2017 World Junior Championships in Toronto.
Troy Terry scored the winning goal in the shootout.
His goal kicked off a celebration.
The United States will play the winner of the Canada-Sweden semifinal for the gold medal on Thursday. Team USA last won this tournament in 2013.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
