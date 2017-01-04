Hockey

USA Wins Thrilling Shootout Over Russia To Reach World Junior Gold Medal Game

by on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:08PM
There’s not many better feelings for United States hockey than sending Russia home from an international tournament.

That’s what happened Wednesday when Team USA defeated Russia in a shootout for a 4-3 semifinal win to advance to the gold medal game of the 2017 World Junior Championships in Toronto.

Troy Terry scored the winning goal in the shootout.

His goal kicked off a celebration.

The United States will play the winner of the Canada-Sweden semifinal for the gold medal on Thursday. Team USA last won this tournament in 2013.

