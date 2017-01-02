USC To Wear Helmet Stickers To Honor Joe McKnight At Rose Bowl

The 2017 Rose Bowl will feature a great matchup between the USC Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions.
The game will be a rematch of the 2009 Rose Bowl, in which USC defeated Penn State 38-24. Joe McKnight, who was tragically shot and killed in December, was a part of that 2009 Trojan team, the last USC team to play in the Rose Bowl prior to this year.
When the Trojans take the field on Monday, they will honor McKnight with decals on the back of their helmets that feature McKnight’s initials and jersey number.
USC will look to extend their winning streak to nine games with a win in Pasadena on Monday.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
