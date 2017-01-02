USC Vs. Penn State Live Stream: How To Watch Rose Bowl Game Online

The Rose Bowl is the premier college bowl game, and this year’s matchup should live up to the hype.
Neither USC nor Penn State has lost a game since the end of September, but one of them will have to go down Monday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. It’s a pretty even matchup, but the Trojans might end up having the upper hand over the Nittany Lions: Pasadena is a mere nine miles from Los Angeles, making this pretty much a home game for USC.
Here’s how you can watch the Rose Bowl online.
When: Monday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
