USC Vs. Penn State Live Stream: How To Watch Rose Bowl Game Online

by on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 1:07PM
The Rose Bowl is the premier college bowl game, and this year’s matchup should live up to the hype.

Neither USC nor Penn State has lost a game since the end of September, but one of them will have to go down Monday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. It’s a pretty even matchup, but the Trojans might end up having the upper hand over the Nittany Lions: Pasadena is a mere nine miles from Los Angeles, making this pretty much a home game for USC.

Here’s how you can watch the Rose Bowl online.

When: Monday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

