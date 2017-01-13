Vince Wilfork Aways Will Be Remembered, Admired By Former Patriots Teammates

Share this:

Houston Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork carries himself with amazing professionalism, and it’s one of many reasons why his former New England Patriots teammates have so much admiration for him.

Wilfork will play in his first playoff game at Gillette Stadium as a visitor Saturday, and regardless of the outcome, Patriots fans always will have fond memories of him.

