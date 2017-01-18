Vince Wilfork Gives Tom Brady An Overall Makeover In New Intel Commercial

Share this:

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork will always have a special place in the hearts of the New England Patriots, their fans and quarterback Tom Brady.

Following the Texans’ 34-16 divisional-round loss to the Patriots, Wilfork hinted that he is leaning toward hanging up his helmet for good. Even if he does call it quits on the gridiron, Wilfork has already become teammates with Brady again, in a way.

Wilfork posted a new Intel advertisement on his Instagram on Wednesday. In the ad, Wilfork gives Brady a makeover of sorts, seeing what the Patriots’ signal-caller looks like in overalls. Brady starred in an Intel commercial himself last week, where he served as the pitchman for Intel’s 360 replay technology that will be used during Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.

Take a look at the ad below.

As the post states, you can design your own Tom Brady for a chance to win a signed picture of Wilfork.

Wilfork played 11 seasons for the Pats before signing with the Houston Texans prior to the 2015 season.

