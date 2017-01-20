Volkswagen To Offer First Vehicles With Built-In Amazon Alexa Service

Share this:

If you like Volkswagens and wish you had someone to talk to during your morning commute, your wish has been granted — sort of.

The German automaker will offer the first embedded application of Amazon’s Alexa voice service in a vehicle, according to Automotive news. Other automakers including BMW, Ford and Hyundai are introducing Alexa to their vehicles, but those services only will work through a smartphone app connected to the vehicle’s infotainment system.

While other services, like the one Hyundai will offer, will allow you to speak to your vehicle through an Alexa-enabled device at home, VW’s service additionally will allow you to speak to your home while in your vehicle, providing the ability to do things like turn on the heat and open the garage.

If you’re familiar with Amazon’s popular voice service, you know that normally it only activates after you speak “Alexa,” or a few other names embedded in the system. Volkswagen’s version, however, reportedly can be activated by saying things like “Hey Volkswagen” or “Hey Buddy.”

VW also has said the system uses artificial intelligence to become more familiar with the user and his or her’s personal preferences.

