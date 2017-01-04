Von Miller Lauds Gary Kubiak In Touching Tribute To Retired Broncos Coach

Share this:

The Denver Broncos are out of the playoffs and are without a head coach entering the offseason. But Von Miller thinks Denver still is in a good position thanks to the man who just stepped down.

Miller wrote a guest column Tuesday on MMQB.com in tribute to Gary Kubiak, who recently retired from coaching amid health concerns. In his lengthy piece, the star outside linebacker praised Kubiak for his leadership in the face of adversity.

“Any coach can stand up in front of a team after a win, crack a joke and say, ‘See you on Monday,'” Miller wrote, via MMQB.com. “But it takes a real coach with a great understanding of what makes a team click to bring people together after a loss. That’s what Gary Kubiak did, and that’s who he was.”

The Broncos lost seven times this season, missing the postseason for the first time since 2010. But Miller didn’t fault Kubiak for the underwhelming campaign, instead pointing out how the veteran coach helped him mature as a player.

“I’ve always been the class clown in school and in locker rooms, but the freedom Kubiak offered made me start thinking about legacies and Hall of Fame speeches,” Miller wrote. “I started doing the little things, like staying at home and resting my body during training camp. He helped me see the light.”

Miller and the Denver defense had another strong season, but the Trevor Siemian-led offense struggled, averaging just 20.8 points per game. Questions surrounding the offense and a new head coaching vacancy won’t die down this offseason, but Kubiak clearly made an impression during his two seasons with the Broncos, and Miller is intent on carrying the torch.

“So I’ll keep doing his work, fulfilling the missions he gave me, and I will always remember the trust and respect he had for me from the first day,” Miller wrote.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images