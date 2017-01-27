Want To Design Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl LI Pregame Cleats? Here’s How

Share this:

Fasten your seat belt for a footwear showdown for the ages.

The Patriots will battle the Falcons next Sunday in Super Bowl LI, but New England cornerback Malcolm Butler and Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman intend to wage war before the opening whistle, as the two stars will participate in a custom cleat faceoff, according to The Associated Press.

Fans can visit the Microsoft area at the NFL Experience in Houston from Saturday through Tuesday to design custom cleats for Butler and Freeman using Sketchable, a drawing app on Microsoft’s new Surface Studio and Surface Hub devices. After the designs are submitted, Butler and Freeman will choose their favorites and cleat artist Marcus Rivero will create the look.

Microsoft allowing fans to design Malcolm Butler & Devonta Freeman's Super Bowl pregame cleats on Surface tablets at NFL Experience pic.twitter.com/tswx6IJzuP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 27, 2017

Rivero will have the cleats ready for viewing two days before Super Bowl LI, per The AP, but the real payoff will come right before the big game, when each player will wear his custom footwear during warmups.

