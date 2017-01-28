Warriors Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors return home from a four-game road trip to face the Los Angeles Clippers in a Saturday night tilt.

The Warriors currently hold the NBA’s best record at 39-7, while the Clippers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 30-17. The Clippers will be without star point guard Chris Paul who is sidelined after having surgery on his injured left thumb.

These two teams have met once this season with the Warriors grabbing a 115-98 victory.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Clippers online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sport Images