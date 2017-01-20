Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Russell Westbrook won’t start in the NBA All-Star Game, but the point guards for the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will. But before they join forces to lead the Western Conference All-Stars, they’ll be adversaries Friday night at Toyota Center.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to improve their already NBA-best 36-6 record when they travel to Houston for a clash with James Harden and the 33-12 Rockets.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Rockets online.

When: Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

