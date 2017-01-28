Watch 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Online (Live Stream)

Share this:

The 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles continues Saturday night with the All-Star Skills Competition.

Here’s the list of events for this season’s competition.

• Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay

• Honda NHL Four Line Challenge

• DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting

• Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

• Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot

• Discover NHL Shootout

Here’s how to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images