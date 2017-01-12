Watch Alabama Fans React To Clemson’s CFB Playoff-Winning Touchdown

If you enjoy watching other people’s misery for some reason, then you’ll love this video of Alabama fans watching the College Football Playoff title game.
In case you missed it, Clemson upset the previously undefeated Crimson Tide 35-31 when Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with one second left in the National Championship Game. And it turns out AL.com had a bunch of cameras set up at watch parties in Birmingham, Ala., so we all get to watch Crimson Tide fans go from ecstatic to miserable in just a few minutes.
We’re sure fans of Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and pretty much any SEC team will enjoy watching that one over and over.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
