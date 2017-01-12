Watch Angry Fan Egg Chargers’ Facility Amid Los Angeles Relocation News

Share this:

The Los Angeles Chargers (yes, that’s their actual name now) already bolted from San Diego, but they still have a mess to clean up back home.

Rumors of the team’s relocation to Los Angeles have become reality over the last 12 hours, beginning with a report that the decision was final and ending Thursday morning with owner Dean Spanos’ decisive letter to fans.

Unsurprisingly, Chargers fans in San Diego weren’t happy about being abandoned. Some took to Twitter to express their frustrations, but one fan took to the streets, bringing a carton of eggs to the Chargers’ team facility Wednesday night and proceeding to egg the building.

Hurt is real for Chargers fans. Man egging Chargers HQ after news they'll announce move to LA Thursday @nbcsandiego #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/ZYuA3FRWaF — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) January 12, 2017

The man broadcasted his egging on Periscope (warning: the video contains explicit language) but left before police arrived, according to FOX 5 in San Diego. He made quite a mess, though.

Upset Chargers fans egg headquarters building – other fans clean up the mess. This AM we could learn if the franchise stays….or goes. pic.twitter.com/2EiorGXj9A — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) January 12, 2017

Grown man egged Chargers park. Here is aftermath pic.twitter.com/Oa8e5trO3t — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 12, 2017

How's San Diego taking news of imminent relocation? Front door of Chargers Park egged tonight. San Diego police monitoring facility now. pic.twitter.com/t0gYwfpauF — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) January 12, 2017

The egging incident happened before the team even made its move official, so we’d imagine there will be plenty more outrage in San Diego over the next few days.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images