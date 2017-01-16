Watch Boston Reporter Shove Steelers Fan Who Interrupts Live Broadcast

Share this:

The back-and-forth ahead of the AFC Championship Game began even before one team punched its ticket.

After the New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round Saturday night to advance to their sixth consecutive AFC title game, Joe Amorosino, a reporter for Boston’s 7News, did a live shot from outside Gillette Stadium to break it all down.

But Amorosino got an unexpected interruption from a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, who for some reason was in Foxboro and decided to express his fandom on live television. Amorosino wasn’t having any of it, though.

This is a pretty solid shove, and Amorosino followed it up with a nice verbal jab, too.

“Bring those Steelers into New England next week for that knucklehead and they’ll do the same thing to him,” he said on the broadcast.

That’s now a possibility, as Pittsburgh dispatched the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in their divisional-round matchup to set the stage for next Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Foxboro.

This unruly fan isn’t the only source of bulletin-board material for Patriots fans, either, as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had some strong words for New England in a postgame speech that wide receiver Antonio Brown broadcast on Facebook Live.

It’s going to be a fun week.