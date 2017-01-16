Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Watch Brad Marchand, Torey Krug Connect For Nifty Goal In Bruins Vs. Flyers

by on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 3:06PM
1,714

The Boston Bruins’ offense exploded Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, and Brad Marchand was in the middle of the fireworks.

The Bruins forward racked up a game-high five points (two goals, three assists) in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Perhaps his best assist of the day came in the second period when he hit a streaking Torey Krug in front of the net for a tip-in goal that gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead at the time.

Watch NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the pretty goal in the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Jan. 14, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $8,000 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN