Watch Brad Marchand, Torey Krug Connect For Nifty Goal In Bruins Vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins’ offense exploded Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, and Brad Marchand was in the middle of the fireworks.

The Bruins forward racked up a game-high five points (two goals, three assists) in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Perhaps his best assist of the day came in the second period when he hit a streaking Torey Krug in front of the net for a tip-in goal that gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead at the time.

Watch NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the pretty goal in the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images