Watch Bruins D-Man Colin Miller Fight Miles Wood, Tackle Him To Ice

Share this:

Tweet







Colin Miller doesn’t fight much. In fact, the Boston Bruins defenseman had only one fight on his NHL card entering Monday night’s road game against the New Jersey Devils.

But Miller isn’t afraid to drop his gloves if needed, and that’s exactly what he did Monday when his defense partner Kevan Miller got rocked by a huge hit from Devils forward Miles Wood.

Miller and Wood squared off at center ice, with both players landing some punches before the B’s defenseman got the takedown.

Miller picked up an extra minor penalty for roughing, but the Bruins killed it off.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images