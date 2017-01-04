Watch Clemson Coach Angrily Confront Roy Williams After UNC’s OT Win

Share this:

Tweet







It’s only January, but North Carolina and Clemson already are playing like it’s March.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels battled to a 89-86 overtime win over the Tigers on Tuesday night in a tightly-contested ACC showdown. But North Carolina’s win wasn’t without controversy, as Clemson’s Brad Brownell apparently had a bone to pick with UNC’s Roy Williams as the two shook hands.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell with some words for Roy Williams. Roy appears to be apologizing. pic.twitter.com/oztnXg7Vc1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 4, 2017

Brownell wagged his finger in Williams’ face, as both coaches got pretty animated while exchanging words.

Williams declined to elaborate on the incident after the game.

“That was just something between me and Brad,” Williams said, via ESPN.com. “I’ll take care of it.”

Brownell also didn’t go into detail; according to multiple reports, though, the Clemson coach was irked by the postgame actions of UNC forward Kennedy Meeks.

I'm told Kennedy Meeks was yelling at Clemson's bench and that's why Brownell was giving Roy the business. Roy apologized, apparently. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 4, 2017

The 13-3 Tar Heels and 11-3 Tigers won’t meet again during the regular season, but there’s a chance they meet again in the ACC Tournament.