Watch Gregg Popovich Rip Donald Trump, Eloquently Speak About Women’s March

Saturday was quite the day in the world of politics, and depending on your point of view, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich summed it up perfectly.

While Popovich often can be brief, to say the least, during in-game interviews, that hasn’t been the case when it comes to President Donald Trump. And that trend continued Saturday when he was asked prior to the Spurs’ contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers about the Women’s Marches that were held throughout the world the day after Trump’s inauguration.

You’ll want to listen to his powerful answer in the video below.

You also can read Popovich’s entire answer below, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Gregg Popovich, unplugged, on President Donald J. Trump: pic.twitter.com/o7tijT88Hu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 22, 2017

Pretty powerful words, indeed.

