Watch Justin Bieber Get Crushed During Celebrity All-Star Game Over And Over

If you’re having a bad Saturday, we have something that should cheer you up.
Pop star Justin Bieber played in the NHL Celebrity All-Star Game on Saturday, and he was on the receiving end of the internet’s favorite play when former NHL player Chris Pronger smashed his face in along the boards.
The photo is even better.
Don’t worry, “Beliebers.” The Biebs seemed to rebound quite nicely, as he scored an empty-netter late in the game to help Wayne Gretzky’s team beat Mario Lemieux’s squad 5-3.
You better “Belieb” it.
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP