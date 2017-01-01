Watch Michael Floyd Bulldoze Dolphins Defenders To Score First Patriots Touchdown

Share this:

Welcome to New England, Michael Floyd.

After playing a small role last Saturday in his Patriots debut, Floyd announced his presence with authority Sunday, fighting his way through multiple Miami Dolphins defenders to score his first touchdown since New England claimed him off waivers last month.

Floyd’s touchdown came late in a dominant first quarter for the Patriots. Quarterback Tom Brady completed 10 of 12 passes for 88 yards and two scores in the frame, and his Dolphins counterpart, Matt Moore, had more interceptions (one) than completions (zero).

With Malcolm Mitchell sitting out with a knee injury, Floyd served as the Patriots’ third wide receiver Sunday behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.