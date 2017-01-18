Watch Michael Kopech, Ex-Red Sox Prospect, Hit 110 MPH On Radar Gun

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox acquired a flamethrower this offseason in left-handed ace Chris Sale. But they also gave up a guy who can bring serious heat.

That’d be pitching prospect Michael Kopech, whom the Red Sox dealt to the Chicago White Sox, along with infield prospect Yoan Moncada. Kopech, a 20-year-old right-hander, made headlines in Boston’s farm system by hitting triple digits on the radar gun on multiple occasions.

Turns out he’s still pumping gas. Here’s a video that surfaced Tuesday of Kopech throwing a blistering 110-mph heater during a workout at the APEC training facility in his native Texas.

This incredible throw comes with a few caveats: First, Kopech is using a 3-ounce baseball; an official baseball weighs approximately five ounces. Second, Kopech takes a significant run-up, using his full body to get some extra velocity behind the throw in a motion he’d never duplicate on an actual mound.

Nitpicking aside, though, the video demonstrates just how much life Kopech has in his young arm, and perhaps why the White Sox felt comfortable dealing Sale knowing they were getting such a high-upside prospect in return.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images