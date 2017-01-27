Watch Oregon’s Dillon Brooks Make Serious Case For Worst Flop Of All Time

Dillon Brooks apparently has been studying his flopping game tape.
The Oregon forward scored a team-high 19 points Thursday night to lead the No. 10 Ducks to a 73-67 win over Utah. But Brooks’ offensive exploits were overshadowed by his flop on the defensive end that would make Marcus Smart blush.
Not only did Brooks appear to be blown back by a mysterious force of nature — the Utah player barely touched him — but he kept the flop going, hopping on one foot before throwing his body onto the floor.
The internet seemed to enjoy Brooks’ theatrics, though.
Oregon now has won a school-record 17 consecutive games, though, so maybe Brooks should flop more often. Actually, never mind. Please don’t flop like this ever again.
Thumbnail photo via Scott Olmos/USA TODAY Sports Images
