Watch Oregon’s Dillon Brooks Make Serious Case For Worst Flop Of All Time

Share this:

Tweet







Dillon Brooks apparently has been studying his flopping game tape.

The Oregon forward scored a team-high 19 points Thursday night to lead the No. 10 Ducks to a 73-67 win over Utah. But Brooks’ offensive exploits were overshadowed by his flop on the defensive end that would make Marcus Smart blush.

Oregon's Dillon Brooks with the worst, most egregious flop ever committed pic.twitter.com/x7kFzvLsfK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 27, 2017

Not only did Brooks appear to be blown back by a mysterious force of nature — the Utah player barely touched him — but he kept the flop going, hopping on one foot before throwing his body onto the floor.

The internet seemed to enjoy Brooks’ theatrics, though.

Looking forward to Dillon Brooks' acceptance speech at the Acadamy Awards… 😂😂💀😂😂pic.twitter.com/WwdDyIiz4t — SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) January 27, 2017

DILLON BROOKS FLOP OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/F76grW3izk — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) January 27, 2017

When you stub your toe, and the pain finally kicks in!!pic.twitter.com/ZhKD7DtOaQ — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 27, 2017

Oregon now has won a school-record 17 consecutive games, though, so maybe Brooks should flop more often. Actually, never mind. Please don’t flop like this ever again.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Olmos/USA TODAY Sports Images