Serena Williams Vs. Venus Williams Australian Open Final Live Stream

Share this:

Tweet







A Williams will be the Australian Open women’s singles champion, but will she be No. 2 Serena or No. 13 Venus?

The two sisters will go head-to-head Saturday in the Australian Open women’s singles final in Melbourne. For American viewers, it will be a very early start at 3:30 a.m. ET.

But it should be well worth the early wakeup to see the Williams sisters face each other for a Grand Slam. Serena currently holds a 16-11 advantage in head-to-head matchups, according to the Women’s Tennis Association’s tally. She also can make history Saturday by winning her 23rd Grand Slam and breaking a tie with Steffi Graf for Open-era major titles.

Serena has won the Australian Open six times, with her most recent Melbourne title coming in 2015. Venus has never won the Australian Open, but she did make it to the 2003 final before losing to Serena in a three-set thriller.

Here’s how you can watch the Australian Open women’s final online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images