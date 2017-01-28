Watch The Rolex 24 Hours Hours Of Daytona (Live Stream)

Share this:

At long last, the racing season is upon us.

Since 1962, the best sports car racers in the world have participated in the grueling Rolex 24 Hours of DAYTONA, and they’ll do so again from Saturday to Sunday afternoon.

The 55th installment of the 24-hour marathon tests the endurance of drivers, mechanics, fans and everyone involved, and truly is a sight to behold. The event marks the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Rolex 24 Hours of DAYTONA.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go / IMSA.TV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images