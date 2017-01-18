Watch Tom Brady Fail German Language Lesson With Sebastian Vollmer

Tom Brady might be the best quarterback in NFL history, but he’s terrible at speaking German.
New England Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer learned that first-hand while trying to teach Brady some phrases in his native tongue in a hilarious edition of “Sea Bass’ School of German,” which Vollmer posted Wednesday.
Watch the video, in which Brady gives a rare glimpse of his personality and sense of humor around teammates, below.
Rob Gronkowski did it better, Tom.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
