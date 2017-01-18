New England Patriots

Watch Tom Brady Fail German Language Lesson With Sebastian Vollmer

by on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 3:47PM
Tom Brady might be the best quarterback in NFL history, but he’s terrible at speaking German.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer learned that first-hand while trying to teach Brady some phrases in his native tongue in a hilarious edition of “Sea Bass’ School of German,” which Vollmer posted Wednesday.

Watch the video, in which Brady gives a rare glimpse of his personality and sense of humor around teammates, below.

Rob Gronkowski did it better, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

