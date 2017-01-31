Wes Welker Reunites With Bill O’Brien, Joins Texans’ Staff As Assistant Coach

Share this:

Wes Welker is back in the NFL, but not as a player.

The Houston Texans announced Monday that Welker had joined their coaching staff as an offensive/special teams assistant.

The new gig reunites the ex-New England Patriots wide receiver with his former offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, who recently completed his third season as Houston’s head coach.

The Texans’ staff is chock full of coaches will Patriots ties, including assistant head coach/defense Romeo Crennel, defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and special teams coordinator Larry Izzo. Crennel and Vrabel both earned promotions, as they served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, respectively, this season.

Welker’ playing career spanned from 2004 to 2015 and included stints with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Patriots, Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams.

