Western Michigan Runs Elaborate Trick Play But Only Gains 6 Yards

The Western Michigan Broncos entered the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic with a perfect 13-0 record, and they did everything they could to keep it unblemished against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Trailing by seven late in the third quarter, the Broncos dug deep into their playbook for one of the more elaborate trick plays in recent memory.
Check out the double-reverse throwback below.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, the play was only able to gain 6 yards, and they would suffer their first loss of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
