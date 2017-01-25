What Are Days Leading Up To Super Bowl Like For Players, Coaches?

Share this:

Needless to say, the Super Bowl is no ordinary football game. And the days leading up to it aren’t normal either.

Many Atlanta Falcons players will experience all that comes with the two weeks before the Super Bowl for the first time, but the same can’t be said for the New England Patriots. What does that mean for Super Bowl LI?

Hear what Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former New England linebacker Matt Chatham said about the days leading up to the Super Bowl in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.