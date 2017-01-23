What Do John Cena And Tom Brady Have In Common? WWE Superstar Explains

Share this:

John Cena is a 15-time world champion and one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history, while Tom Brady is a four-time Super Bowl champion who’s one victory away from securing his fifth ring.

Both obviously know a thing or two about success, and their prosperity, according to Cena, likely stems from how they go about their business.

TMZ Sports caught up with Cena in the wake of New England’s 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Cena, a Massachusetts native, explained his Patriots fandom and suggested, “I run kind of like a parallel life with Tom Brady.”

Love them or hate them, this is a big couple of weeks for both Cena and the Patriots. Cena will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, and the Patriots will battle the Atlanta Falcons a week from Sunday in Super Bowl LI.