Which NBA Player Would Tom Brady Want On The Patriots? Choice Is Pretty Obvious

When it comes to recruiting athletes from other sports to the NFL, Tom Brady only wants the best players on the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl Opening Night is known for being a laid-back affair where reporters ask plenty of questions not related to the big game, and Monday night’s event was no different. So when Brady was asked which NBA player he’d want on the Pats, the quarterback wasted no time playing along.

And his answer was very unsurprising.

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time at 32 years old, so he’s a pretty obvious choice for one of the greatest NFL players of all time. Not to mention, Brady already has a basketball player as a tight end in Martellus Bennett, who declared for the NBA draft in 2005 before electing to go to Texas A&M, where he played basketball for two seasons.

The Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI, but unfortunately for Brady, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t be in the Houston area.

