Why Martellus Bennett Believes Tom Brady, Patriots Think He’s Weird

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s safe to say Martellus Bennett has the most unique personality on the New England Patriots, so there’s probably a lot of things the tight end’s teammates find strange about him.

But Bennett pointed out a specific instance he weirded out his teammates, including quarterback Tom Brady, who hadn’t got to know him early in the season.

“I’m usually nervous before every game, but the triple Cs is how I am: cool, calm and collected,” Bennett said. “So, I just kinda roll with it. Football is such a rollercoaster that I just try to streamline my emotions.

“When I first got here, a lot of people thought I was weird because no matter what was going on in the game, I just had the same facial expression throughout the whole time. Sometimes Tom would be yelling and I’d look at time like (smiles), and he’d just be like, ‘What the hell is going on with this guy?’ I think I’m just even keeled throughout the whole game.”

Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards with seven touchdowns this season, so his even temperament certainly didn’t effect his performance, even if he drew some odd looks from teammates at times.

