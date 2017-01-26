Why Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Run Has Been ‘Special’ For Bill Belichick

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — If this season means a little more to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick it’s understandable. For the first time, Belichick is working with both of his sons, Steve and Brian.

Brian, who has been around the team for years, even spending time on the sideline during games, officially joined the Patriots’ scouting department this offseason as an assistant. Steve has been on the Patriots’ coaching staff since 2012 but became a position coach for the first time in 2016, leading the safeties.

Belichick was asked Thursday what it was like preparing for Super Bowl LI with both of his sons.

“Special, yeah special. Unlike any other,” Belichick said. “Obviously great to have Steve, but to also have Brian too, yeah, special.”

The Patriots are midway through preparing for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. They leave for Houston on Monday.

