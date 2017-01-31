Why Stephen Gostkowski Thought Brandon Marshall Was Pranking Him Before Game

Share this:

HOUSTON — When a New England Patriot is absent from practice because of an illness, reporters typically will look in the player’s locker for signs he was in the facility.

So, when Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed two practices with an illness this week, it was discovered he has a game-worn New York Jets Brandon Marshall jersey hanging in his locker.

Marshall approached Gostkowski on the field before the Patriots’ Christmas Eve matchup with the Jets with the proposition to swap jerseys after the game out of respect. Gostkowski thought Marshall was joking.

“(He) said he collects jerseys, and I was one of his favorite kickers,” Gostkowski said Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night. “And he said he wanted to switch, and I said, ‘Sure, man.’ …

“I think I had met him at the Pro Bowl in ’08. Guys talk before the game. I thought he was joking at first. But he was serious, and I said sure.”

It’s commonplace for college teammates, players matched up against one another or athletes who play the same position to swap jerseys. It’s not normal for a wide receiver to approach a kicker with this practice.

“Not everyone appreciates our position,” Gostkowski said. “For someone that’s that talented and good to come up, it’s kind of an honor. Great player, good person, it was pretty cool.”

So now Gostkowski has a Marshall jersey to display, and Marshall has Gostkowski’s — a nice show of respect between rivals with much different roles.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images