Would Celtics Be Best Trade Destination For Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony?

Share this:

Tweet







If the Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony, the team with the best chance to land the star forward might be in New York’s division.

The Knicks/Anthony relationship recently has hit some speed bumps, so much so that Knicks president Phil Jackson had a meeting with Anthony on Tuesday. Anthony reportedly told Jackson he wants to remain with the team, but that doesn’t mean trade rumors will go away any time soon with New York continuing to plummet in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

And the team that might make the most sense asset-wise is the Boston Celtics, according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman.

“According to a source, it’s doubtful Boston would give up any of its (Brooklyn) Nets’ first-rounders, but they can add their own less-desirable 2018 first-round pick, (Jae) Crowder and expiring deals of Amir Johnson ($12 million) and Jonas Jerebko ($5 million),” Berman wrote. “Knicks owner James Dolan probably would have to add a $3 million sweetener.

“Boston would take a flier, but they aren’t going to give up what the Knicks want,” one NBA GM said according to Berman. “The reality is no one will. A large percentage of teams won’t take him.”

However, Anthony has a no-trade clause, and Berman pointed out Tuesday that FanRag’s Charley Rosen recently reported Anthony only would want to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers or maybe the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oh, and Berman added that Anthony never has been very fond of the C’s, which also could complicate things.

But, if he changes his tune and asks for a trade, Boston might have the most assets to play ball with New York.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images