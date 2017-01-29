WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live: Results, Best Moments From Pay-Per-View

Share this:

8:05 p.m. Chris Jericho was accounted for, but no one planned for Braun Strowman. Strowman annihilates Reigns, and Owens takes advantage to retain his title.

8:00 p.m.: Superman punch, through a tower of chairs!

7:55 p.m.: Despite being locked away high above the ring, Jericho found a way to intervene by tossing Owens a pair of brass knuckles. Owens used them to hit Reigns with a superman punch, but the challenger somehow kicked out.

7:50 p.m.: Frog splash through the tables!

7:40 p.m.: Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens square off in a “no disqualification” bout for the WWE Universal championship. To avoid interference, Owens’ best pal and United States champion Chris Jericho will be suspended high above the ring in a shark cage.

7:25 p.m: Bayley put up a good fight, but the veteran experience of Flair was ultimately too much. The Raw Women’s champion retained her title, improving her pay-per-view title defense record to 16-0.

7:10 p.m.: We’re underway at the Alamodome in San Antonio! Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair defends her title against Bayley.

The road to Wrestlemania 33 starts Sunday night at the Royal Rumble.

The Alamodome in San Antonio will be filled with some of the best superstars in the WWE. The Royal Rumble card is loaded, featuring four title fights, as well as the iconic 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Before the fight begins, let’s take a look at the full Royal Rumble card.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Rich Swann (C) vs. Neville

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (C) def. Bayley

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Ownes (C) def. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (C) vs. John Cena

2017 Royal Rumble match

30-man Battle Royal match for a World Championship match at Wrestlemania 33