Yankees Likely Done Making Offseason Moves, GM Brian Cashman Says

It appears the New York Yankees won’t be using their beefed-up farm system to land a superstar after all.

When the Bronx Bombers traded top relievers Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman for prospects at the 2016 non-waiver trade deadline, many people in Major League Baseball assumed they would make a splash in the offseason, with one scout even suggesting they could try to trade for Mike Trout. But Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team is done for now.

While Cashman is still making calls on free agents to assess the market, he also said he's 99.9 percent sure the Yankees are set. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 10, 2017

The Yankees recently were named as suitors for White Sox starter Jose Quintana, but they were viewed as a longshot thanks to Chicago’s high asking price. Cashman confirmed that Monday, too.

On Yankees Hot Stove, Cashman said sticker price for Quintana is beyond what he'd pay. Hearing White Sox wanted at least 3 elite prospects — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 10, 2017

Still, it’s not as though the Yankees sat on their hands this offseason. New York added to its lineup by signing free agent Matt Holliday to a one-year, $13 million contract and re-acquiring Chapman on a five-year, $86 million deal. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s enough to pull them out of fourth place in the American League East come April.

