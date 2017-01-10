Yankees Likely Done Making Offseason Moves, GM Brian Cashman Says

It appears the New York Yankees won’t be using their beefed-up farm system to land a superstar after all.
When the Bronx Bombers traded top relievers Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman for prospects at the 2016 non-waiver trade deadline, many people in Major League Baseball assumed they would make a splash in the offseason, with one scout even suggesting they could try to trade for Mike Trout. But Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team is done for now.
The Yankees recently were named as suitors for White Sox starter Jose Quintana, but they were viewed as a longshot thanks to Chicago’s high asking price. Cashman confirmed that Monday, too.
Still, it’s not as though the Yankees sat on their hands this offseason. New York added to its lineup by signing free agent Matt Holliday to a one-year, $13 million contract and re-acquiring Chapman on a five-year, $86 million deal. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s enough to pull them out of fourth place in the American League East come April.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP