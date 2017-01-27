Yes, There’s A Super Bowl Prop Bet For Tom Brady Shaking Roger Goodell’s Hand

Share this:

If the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI, all eyes will be on quarterback Tom Brady — for a number reasons.

One of those reasons, of course, involves Roger Goodell: It’s Super Bowl tradition for the winning team’s head coach and star player to shake the NFL commissioner’s hand on the podium as he presents them with the Lombardi Trophy. But will Brady turn a cold shoulder toward the man who suspended him a quarter of the season for an alleged ball deflation incident, or will the New England Patriots quarterback swallow his pride and give the commish his due?

It’s a question worth considering — and apparently worth betting on. Among OddsShark.com’s many prop bets for Super Bowl LI is this gem:

This prop bet also includes Patriots coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, who has been openly critical of Goodell in the past.

The odds-on favorite is “yes,” which makes sense: For all of their history, it’d be a pretty big deal if Brady, Belichick or Kraft snubbed the commissioner on the game’s biggest stage, especially if they’re riding the high of a Super Bowl victory. And if a handshake does actually go down, you’d better believe FOX’s television cameras will be all over it.

But if we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that all bets are off when it comes to Deflategate (except this one, of course).

