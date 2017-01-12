Yoan Moncada Admits Red Sox Trading Him For Chris Sale Was ‘Unexpected’

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been a wild couple of years for Yoan Moncada. And the journey’s just beginning.

Moncada signed with the Boston Red Sox in February 2015 after defecting from Cuba in June 2014. He quickly established himself as arguably the best prospect in Major League Baseball, but the Red Sox traded him to the Chicago White Sox earlier this offseason in a deal that surprised the 21-year-old phenom.

“That was unexpected. I thought I would stay with (Boston) for a long time,” Moncada said this week through a translator after a White Sox hitters mincamp, according to MLB.com. “But that’s when you realize this is a business and I have the opportunity to play with this team now, and to be great for this team.”

Moncada actually was exposed to the business side of things early, having received a $31.5 million signing bonus from the Red Sox soon after arriving in the United States. But Moncada clearly has an even bigger chip on his shoulder after being traded to Chicago as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston.

“I also have expectations about myself because of the trade,” Moncada said through an interpreter, according to CSNChicago.com. “This team gave up a lot to get me. I feel very humbled for this opportunity. I expect to be a big part of this team in the future and to help this team to win so many games and to win a World Series. That’s my goal and that’s the mindset that every one of us have to have.”

The Red Sox are thrilled to have landed Sale, who’s one of the best pitchers in baseball. It obviously came at a price, though, and the White Sox might soon be just as happy about the trade if Moncada lives up to his lofty expectations.