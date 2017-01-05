You Can Buy Latrell Sprewell’s New York Mansion From The Bank For $1.5M

Share this:

Latrell Sprewell earned over $100 million in his NBA career, then blew nearly all of it. That’s bad news for him, but it’s good news for you if you’re in the real estate business.

The former New York Knick purchased a sizable mansion in Purchase, N.Y., back in 2000 for $2.3 million. After Sprewell ran out of money, though, the bank seized the property — and now is putting it on the market for just $1.5 million, according to Busted Coverage.

The home requires “extensive interior and exterior repair,” per Realtor.com’s listing, but boasts pretty impressive specs: six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms (and two half baths) and 9,278 square feet of interior decorating potential.

So, if you’re in the mood for a project and want to live in the house of a guy who once choked his head coach, this is the place for you. Check out Spree’s old digs in the gallery below.

Inset photo via Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via screenshot YouTube/LeyendasNBA