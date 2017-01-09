Zane McIntyre Held His Own In Net During Overtime Loss Vs. Hurricanes

Share this:

The Boston Bruins held a 1-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes after the first period of Sunday’s game, and they did so mostly due to the play of goaltender Zane McIntyre.

The B’s eventually fell 4-3 in overtime, but McIntyre was able to hold his own in net during the first period to help the Bruins maintain their early lead.

Watch a breakdown of McIntyre’s first-period play in the Arbella Coverage Cam video above.

