Zdeno Chara Attempts To Lift Team’s Emotion Level With Fight Vs. Patrick Maroon

by on Sat, Jan 7, 2017 at 11:01PM
Zdeno Chara doesn’t fight very often.

However, the Boston Bruins captain dropped the gloves with Edmonton Oilers forward Patrick Maroon on Friday night in an attempt to raise the emotion of the team.

With the B’s struggling of late, fans had to appreciate Chara’s desire to pick up the team’s energy.

