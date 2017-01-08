Zdeno Chara Attempts To Lift Team’s Emotion Level With Fight Vs. Patrick Maroon

Share this:

Tweet







Zdeno Chara doesn’t fight very often.

However, the Boston Bruins captain dropped the gloves with Edmonton Oilers forward Patrick Maroon on Friday night in an attempt to raise the emotion of the team.

With the B’s struggling of late, fans had to appreciate Chara’s desire to pick up the team’s energy.

To hear Billy Jaffe break down the importance of Chara’s fight, check out the clip above from “Big Bad Bruins Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images