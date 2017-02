Share this:

No offense to Aaron Gordon or the rest of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants Saturday night, but 16-year-old Zion Williamson likely already has them all beat.

The junior from Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C. likely someday will be a household name if he continues to make plays like these, which were posted by Bleacher Report on Saturday.

Zion Williamson's in-game dunks are getting crazier & crazier 😳 (via AyyyeeItsFrank, @TelanteWebber, and taddhaislop/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/iD8Q8R6bmS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2017

Oh. My. God.

Let’s just cancel the dunk contest and let Williamson show off his incredible skills for an hour.