2017 Clash At Daytona Live Stream: Watch NASCAR’s New Season Begin

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finally is upon us.

Saturday night’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway only is an exhibition, but it’s high-octane racing nonetheless.

This 75-lap, non-points race comes in two segments, split by a competition caution at Lap 25. Drivers must satisfy at least one of the following criteria to qualify for the race: 2016 Coors Light Pole Award winners, former Clash race winners and former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016. Moreover, all 16 drivers from the 2016 playoffs also are eligible.

And although Daniel Earnhardt Jr. will spend the race in Fox Sports One’s broadcast booth, seven-time NASCAR premier series champion Jimmie Johnson is set to compete.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Clash at Daytona.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:24 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images