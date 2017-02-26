2017 Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch The Great American Race Online

Share this:

Tweet







NASCAR’s premier race finally has arrived.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole next to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday at the 59th running of the Daytona 500. After an eventual week leading up to the race, the 40-driver field is set, and there are no shortage of storylines to look out for.

The 500-lap restrictor-plate race offers NASCAR fans their first real looks at the sport’s new racing format, a rejuvenated Earnhardt and a slew of much-hyped rookie racers.

After their respective wins in last Thursday’s Can-Am Duels, Elliott and Denny Hamlin each head into Sunday’s race with a share of the points lead at 10 points apiece.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Daytona 500 online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images